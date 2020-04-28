Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $308,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 88.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Republic Services stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

