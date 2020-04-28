EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 42.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 33,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 430,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 157,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

