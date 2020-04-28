Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $25,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $9,666,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

GPN stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

