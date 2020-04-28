Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

