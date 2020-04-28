Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

