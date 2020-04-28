Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co
Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co
Nike Inc Stock Holdings Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC
Nike Inc Stock Holdings Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC
Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp
Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp
Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc.
Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc.
EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
Global Payments Inc Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Global Payments Inc Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report