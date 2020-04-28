EULAV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Republic Services stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

