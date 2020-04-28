Cognios Capital LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $3,906,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $344.81 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.10. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

