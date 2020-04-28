Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Decreased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.