Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

