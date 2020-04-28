Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Decreased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

ATVI opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

