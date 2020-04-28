Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.07.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $387.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.84 and a 200-day moving average of $301.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

