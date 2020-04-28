Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.17 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,572 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $26,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

