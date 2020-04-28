VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $25,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth $612,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of VF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

