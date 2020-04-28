Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.15.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

