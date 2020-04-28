Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

