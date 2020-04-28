Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. FIX boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

