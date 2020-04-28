Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,274 shares of company stock worth $3,683,964. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $185.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

