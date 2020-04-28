Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.59 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average is $149.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,964. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

