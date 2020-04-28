Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Cut by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,711. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

