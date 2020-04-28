Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.12 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,354,000 after purchasing an additional 273,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,004 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.