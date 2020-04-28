Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,661.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.93. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.