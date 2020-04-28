Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,248,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,702 shares of company stock worth $1,471,415. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Stephens increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.93.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.