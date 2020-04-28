Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

PPL opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

