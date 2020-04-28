Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 189,250 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

