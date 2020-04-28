Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $2,693,152.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,664,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,039 shares of company stock valued at $44,879,577. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.