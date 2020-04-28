Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 241 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 64,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

