Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,444 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

