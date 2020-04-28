Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

