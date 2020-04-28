Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.
Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc.
Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc.
Texas Instruments Incorporated Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.
Texas Instruments Incorporated Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.
Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 241 Shares of 3M Co
Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 241 Shares of 3M Co
Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,444 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive
Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,444 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive
Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Cummins Inc.
Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Cummins Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report