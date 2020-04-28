SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $404,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

