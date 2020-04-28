Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

