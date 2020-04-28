Delta Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $778,675,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after acquiring an additional 824,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

