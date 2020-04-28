Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,403 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after purchasing an additional 585,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

