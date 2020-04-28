Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

