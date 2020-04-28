JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

