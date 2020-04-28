81,263 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 81,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.4% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 771,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 251,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $712,749,000 after acquiring an additional 415,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.