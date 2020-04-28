Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 92,045 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 92,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,784,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $288.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.04 and a 200 day moving average of $305.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

