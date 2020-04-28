Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

