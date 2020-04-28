Analysts Set $13.50 Price Target for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $272.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

