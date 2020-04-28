Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

NYSE MA opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 114,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 153,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 99.5% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

