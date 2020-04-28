Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PRA Health Sciences Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56.

PRAH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

