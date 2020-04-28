Tapestry’s (TPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168,160 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 24,880.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 288,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

