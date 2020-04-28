Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

