Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $511.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.22.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

