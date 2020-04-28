EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

