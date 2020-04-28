EULAV Asset Management Has $28.51 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,026 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $28,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,660 shares of company stock worth $18,842,344. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

