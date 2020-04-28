EULAV Asset Management Buys 23,135 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $41,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,325,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

