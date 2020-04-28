Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

