Cognios Capital LLC Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

