Cognios Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

