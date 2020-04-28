Cognios Capital LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up 0.9% of Cognios Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

